– During Busted Open Radio this week, Mark Henry discussed the bombshell news of Kazuchika Okada leaving NJPW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on his expectations for Kazuchika Okada: “As a talent, I would go so far as Okada is [an] A Player. Whether it’s an A+ or an A-, he’s [an] A. How he’s been used? Sporadically he’s had moments where he’s had A-Booking, but for the most part, I’d say he’s had C+ Booking.”

On what type of deal Okada will be able to get: “It’s going to come down to ‘Hey, this is what I’m worth.’ So, in America, you don’t get the 15,000-dollar sponsorship handshakes.”

Henry on how any promotion will be looking to spend big money on Okada: “If you have the money to spend, you should try to get that guy. He is an unbelievable talent and you could put him with anybody, and they’re gonna be better right away. You put him with your greatest guys, and now you have the means to put [together] a main event, for every pay-per-view.”

Okada’s current NJPW contract ends on January 31. He’s set to face off against his longtime rival Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11, which will be one of his last matches for New Japan.