wrestling / News

Mark Henry Signs Legends Contract With WWE

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Henry AEW Image Credit: AEW

Ringside Collectibles shared footage of Mark Henry announcing that he has signed a legends deal with WWE. This will include a new WWE action figure from Mattel.

Henry said: “But today I’m announcing that just about thirty minutes ago, I signed a nostalgia deal with WWE. Yeah.

Mark Henry, Joseph Lee

