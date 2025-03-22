wrestling / News
Mark Henry Signs Legends Contract With WWE
Ringside Collectibles shared footage of Mark Henry announcing that he has signed a legends deal with WWE. This will include a new WWE action figure from Mattel.
Henry said: “But today I’m announcing that just about thirty minutes ago, I signed a nostalgia deal with WWE. Yeah.”
Mark Henry has signed a WWE Legends deal which includes new @Mattel @WWE Figures! 💪💪💪
Which Mattel figure of The Worlds Strongest Man @TheMarkHenry do you want to see first? #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #Mattel #WWE #WWEEliteSquad #WWERaw #SmackDown #MarkHenry pic.twitter.com/mJdpndBj3n
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) March 22, 2025