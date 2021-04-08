Mark Henry Recalls Having to Lie to Get Daniel Bryan Hired By WWE

Daniel Bryan’s WWE career has been legendary, Mark Henry says it took him lying about Bryan’s size to get him hired. Henry appeared on BT Sport’s The Run-In (per Wrestling Inc) and recalled helping get Bryan’s foot in the door at the company. You can check out highlights below:

On helping get Daniel Bryan hired by WWE: “I had to lie to everybody’s face to get Daniel Bryan looked at. They wanted guys who were big and huge. And I said ‘this guy is like 6’1, 200 lbs. He can get it done. Then he got there and they were like ‘that guy’s not 6’1!’ And I said that he must’ve had lifts in his shoes.”

On knowing Brian’s size wouldn’t be a factor: “I knew he was really good. Sometimes when you’re really good it don’t matter what your size is. And he was one of those guys that I just knew. I was like ‘man this guy is a really really excellent wrestler, excellent psychologist.’ He was already wrestling. They didn’t have to show him how to do anything, they didn’t have to wait a long time. And he was able to get it done.”