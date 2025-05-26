Mark Henry Likes How Cody Rhodes’ Return Played Out At Saturday Night’s Main Event

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE TV at Saturday Night’s Main Event over the weekend, and Mark Henry thought it was a great moment for the fans. Rhodes appeared at the end of the Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship match against Logan Paul and fought off John Cena so that Uso could retain his title. Henry reacted to the moment on Busted Open Radio, noting it as was an example of the kind of surprise that gets fans hyped.

“That’s the thing about wrestling that makes you a fan,” Hendry said (per Wrestling Inc). “Is the fact that everything can be going great, you having a good time, you spent a little money to buy those tickets, to get that popcorn and your drinks, and then you sit there and then Cody Rhodes’ music plays and comes down and you just throw that s**t in the air.”

He continued, “You don’t care about the money the popcorn costs, you kick the drink over, you don’t give a s**t about that drink no more. Look, Cody, he’s back! Oh my god man, what a moment.”

Rhodes and Uso will face Paul and Cena at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7th.