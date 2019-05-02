Mark Henry on Lio Rush Rumors, Says Rush Lied to His Face and Isn’t Managing His Spending Properly

– Speaking on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry addressed the rumors surrounding WWE Superstar Lio Rush, who reportedly has backstage heat in WWE leading to him being taken off TV. You can read more on backstage rumors on incidents involving Rush and Rush apparently turning down a new contract offer RIGHT HERE. Henry spoke about the situation and his own interactions with Rush during today’s show. Below are some highlights (via SEScoops.com).

Henry on how he tried to help Rush who lied to his face: “I pulled him aside the last time I saw him and told him ‘I’m hearing stuff in the locker room. What’s wrong?’ He said nothing’s wrong. It was a blatant lie to my face. I let him know that if he has a question, right now is the time to do that. You’re likely not going to run into someone who knows the system like I know the system. He didn’t do that. He lied to my face. Sometimes you have to talk to people that know more than you do.”

Henry on Lio Rush’s spending issues and claims that he’s walking around broke (More on that HERE): “If you can’t pay for a rental car, you can’t pay for a hotel with the money that you’re making every week, then you need to change the way you’re spending. You can’t blame that on the office. If you spent everything before you got it, that’s your problem.”

Henry on junior roster members carrying the bags and drinks for veterans and Rush saying he shouldn’t have to do this: Back in my day, they would’ve told him, ‘Lio, Bobby shouldn’t have to drive. He shouldn’t have to carry his bag.’ Yokozuna was my responsibility.”

Henry on why it’s not a race issue and how Rush has an ego: “It’s not a race issue. It’s an ego issue. Who are you? Nobody is exempt from being respectful to the business and paying homage to the guys drawing money. We all have done it. Steve Austin did it. The Rock did it. You better than The Rock? Get the hell outta here!”

Mark Henry on what might happen with Rush and WWE: “After these comments, he’s gonna have to go somewhere, or the company’s gonna have to tell him ‘good luck with your future endeavors.’”