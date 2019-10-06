Mark Henry Reveals His Message to Hecklers at a Standup Comedy Show

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who addressed doing stand-up comedy and how he handles people who say he can’t do stand-up comedy because he’s a wrestler. You can check out a video of that chat below.

Mark Henry on people who doubt he can do standup comedy, “You know what, man? Wrestling is just an extension of entertainment. So is comedy. You got to be able to enjoy it and take it for what it is. If you too serious, man, you got to find somewhere else to go do all that. I’m trying to have a good time with my life.”

Henry added on how he handles hecklers, “You know what? I actually did at Carolines in New York, and the first I said was, ‘This is not your typical comedian on stage tonight. Any heckling, I will kick your ass.'”