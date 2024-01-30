Mark Henry & Mickie James Discuss Bayley’s WWE Royal Rumble Win

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry and Mickie James gave their thoughts on various topics including Bayley winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match, and earning a shot at a title of her choosing at WWE WrestleMania 40. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc). here are the highlights:

James: “For me, obviously, I was looking forward to it but I thought it was probably match of the night for so many reasons because of the surprises, because of Trinity coming back home. I think Bayley is one of my favorite female wrestlers ever, she’s so good. And if you think about all the things she has done and all the moments that she’s had, I think that she goes underappreciated in the fan’s eyes and sometimes in the office’s eyes.”

Henry: “I’m so happy to see Bayley get the respect and shine that she deserves. If you polled all the women at WWE and asked who did they look at as the best wrestler, Bayley would be in the top three for every one of them.”

James: “I think I was pulling for Bayley, and also that she was in there for so long, like 63 minutes?”