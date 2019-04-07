Mark Henry Names His Favorite WrestleMania Moment, Talks New WWE Role

– Mark Henry listed his favorite moment of his in WrestleMania history during a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Highlights are below:

On his favorite WrestleMania moment: “Wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22 and being in the main event was pretty special,” said Henry. “Not many people have the opportunity to be a main event performer especially against somebody the caliber of The Undertaker. So, that’s my fondest memory…I didn’t like going in the coffin very much but it was still my favorite nonetheless.”

On his new backstage role in WWE: “I work in talent development and I help with cultivating the future of the business with the young guys and letting them see what it takes to be around for 25 years. It’s a specialized skill and you have to be able to politic a bit. You also have to be able to know what you’re talking about and be able to relay that information to the consumer.”