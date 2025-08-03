Mark Henry Says He Got Nauseous Over Time Segment In WWE: Unreal Episode One

Mark Henry says there were moments in WWE: Unreal that made him literally nauseous over how much was being revealed. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the series on Busted Open Radio and noted that the first episode, when Chris “Abyss” Park is stressing out over the match time for CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at Raw’s Netflix premiere, made him physically ill.

“On [Unreal], they talked about time, and that was the one thing that I thought was too much,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc). “I literally got nauseous. I stood up and went to the sink and my bottom lip was quivering like I thought I was going to throw up. I was like, ‘Why? Why?’ I kept saying ‘why?’ It made me physically ill… It was an emotional thing.”

Henry continued, “The people that are upset are us. The fans, they love spoilers. They love going to the movies and seeing the trailers, and they love that after the movie is over, there’s going to be two other cut scenes. They love all that. That’s something that’s been conditioned over the last ten years. It’s just us old people that look at wrestling like, ‘Hey, we’re a fraternity and we don’t teach you the handshake. We don’t tell you the bylaws of our organization’… I don’t want you to know what I know, and that’s what made me nauseous is the fear of everybody being commonplace.”

The series premiered on Netflix last week.