Mark Henry Says He Has a New Role in WWE, Thinks Locker Room Needs Discipline

– Mark Henry appeared on Sam Roberts’ podcast and discussed his new role in WWE, the current backstage situation and more. Highlights and video are below:

On Vince McMahon dislike of people lacking in confidence: “That unwavering kind of confidence is what you need in the world…Vince hated when people come up, ‘Hey boss, uh, good to see you, thank you so much for having me on the card.’ He hates them dudes. He — I mean, it’s a hate, it’s a loathing…like, be a man. S**t, step up.”

On the backstage situation in WWE: “I’ve done that [be a life coach/mentor] for a long time in wrestling. And be being gone this last year in a half, there’s a lot of stuff that has happened in the locker room that would’ve never happened under my watch…people arguing and fussing about stuff. There’s been some ‘disrespecting my wife or my girlfriend’ type of stuff. Like there’s been a couple of people [who’ll] be habitually late, which Vince hates. But he doesn’t have Taker or me, you know, Booker is not there — only at TV. You know, so the guys — Big Show has been injured. So all the guys that hold people’s face to the fire is not there.”

On Roman Reigns being a locker room leader: “Roman was that guy, He was kind of getting there.”

On John Cena not being a big influence on the locker room: “No. John, you know, he’s on his bus and off to the next place…He’s got so much to do, he ain’t got time. But he will go, ‘Okay guys, the place is a pigsty. Like, don’t leave your trash.'”

On his new role in the company: “These young guys now, somebody told me that they asked some young guys to clean up and they were like, ‘Man, it ain’t my job to clean up’. That s**t is going to come to an abrupt stop, because I will be at all TVs, at all pay-per-views now. And this is really new, like in the last two weeks. And every PPV it’s going to be issues with people in the locker room. We’re going to reestablish the leadership chain of command…just keep everybody [in] checks and balances. There’s not really a title for it. I really am not a title guy anyway.”

