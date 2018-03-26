Mark Henry Not Sure If He’s Ready For Hulk Hogan to Return to WWE

– Mark Henry spoke with Busted Open Radio and discussed reports that Hulk Hogan is in talks to potentially return to WWE. It was reported last week that Hogan was in talks to potentially return and was scheduled to be at the premiere of HBO and WWE’s Andre the Giant documentary next month. Hogan, of course, was let go from WWE in 2015 just before a tape of him making racist comments was leaked to the public.

Highlights from the interview are below, via Wrestling Inc:

On Hogan appearing at the Andre the Giant premiere: “On the 29th is the opening in Los Angeles and [Hogan is] in it. It’s kind of a deal where you have to accept it. He’s a public figure. It doesn’t mean that everything he’s done is forgiven, you just gotta pick the good from the bad, see how you can help the situation. I sit on the chair of the delegation and they’re not ready. I’ve had many talks, I mean with dozens of guys. The consensus is there’s a lot of work to be done to heal that wound and fix that wall.”

On what he means by “the delegation”: “The delegation is pretty much all of the more established African-American wrestlers in the country and in the world for that matter. There’s not a wrestling promotion that doesn’t house someone from the delegation.”

On what Hogan should do to help fix his situation: “It’s gonna have to be more community service and outside work. Support for programs, even create a program that deals with diversity in the workplace.”

On a possible Hogan appearance at WrestleMania 34: “I’m very rarely shocked, but in that case, I don’t know if I’m ready. I think there’s a lot to be done. I believe that everybody should be given a second chance, but I also believe that you have to own your issue – whatever that issue – you gotta try to make closure on everybody else’s behalf, not just yours.”