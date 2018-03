– WWE announced today that Mark Henry is the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. He joins Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Kid Rock and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius “JJ” Robertson as those being honored during the 2018 Induction Ceremony on Friday, April 6, during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans.