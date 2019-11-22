Mark Henry On Jim Cornette’s Recent Comments: ‘It Just Hurts, Man’

It was previously reported that Jim Cornette and the NWA have parted ways following comments from Cornette on an episode of NWA Powerrr. During the episode, he said that Trevor Murdoch was tough because he’s “the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia.” This received complaints from those who felt it was a racist joke, and NWA later muted it from the episode. An Instagram account claiming to be Cornette made an apology, but Cornette later denied it was him.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on the matter.

He said: “It just hurts, man. As much as I can say, I’m disappointed and I hope that he can try to fix this. But, some people just don’t like people of color. I would say, ‘Jim … please apologize, and mean it,” Henry continued. “And if you don’t mean it, then go all the way Darth Vader and tell us you just don’t like black people.’ At least I know who you are. And, then I can get rid of this feeling that I have in my heart. It’s like having your mother or father disown you. I feel like a sense of mourning. Prior to all of this, the relationship that I had with Jim Cornette has been really, really good. He taught me a lot about pro wrestling. He allowed me into his home to look at his archive. He helped me to be the wrestler that I became. And, I probably wouldn’t have been the guy without him. But, it is very, very hurtful. And, I don’t get emotional about much, but I feel a sense of loss.”