Mark Henry Comments On Joe Hendry’s WWE Royal Rumble Performance

Mark Henry doesn’t think Joe Hendry’s WWE Royal Rumble performance was anything to be ashamed of. Hendry didn’t last a long time in the men’s Rumble, but he had a couple of big moments and as Henry posted out on Busted Open Radio, he was eliminated by one of the top stars in Roman Reigns.

“Let this sink in,” Henry noted (per Wrestling Inc). “There were people that came into the Rumble that got eliminated, and they got eliminated by who? By Roman. There is no shame in being eliminated by the top guy in the industry.”

He continued, “Joe Hendry was protected by Roman Reigns eliminating him, and the list goes on. We were talking about Charlotte Flair being the standard, Roman is the standard. If Roman eliminates you, wow you got eliminated by Roman Reigns. ‘Okay, s***, I can say that.’ That’s good. The loss is a win. There’s very few people that can do that.”

Hendry is the TNA World Champion, having won the title from Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis.