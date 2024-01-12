Mark Henry Recalls Owen Hart Helping Him Early in WWE, Owen’s Influence In Wrestling

Mark Henry credits the late Owen Hart with helping ease him into the culture of pro wrestling. Henry spoke on the Smooth Vega podcast recently and talked about how he was unaware of what the culture was backstage when he first entered WWE, something Hart helped him with. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On coming into WWE unaware of the culture: “There was no in doctoring into pro wrestling, it was just, ‘I’mma rib you and play practical jokes’ and stuff like that. I was Mark Henry, I wasn’t used to someone playing jokes on me, I fought first… Then I started meeting people like Owen and those were the guys that were like, ‘Hey, this is the way you need to be.’ Going to Louisville and meeting Rip Rogers, Rip Rogers taught me to not be so caught up in your feelings.”

On one aspect of Owen’s impact on the business: “Just the wrestling reversals that lead to a sequence of events. Davey Boy did it too, but they were all copying each other, that was their family. Curt Hennig was another one that did that sequence wrestling.”