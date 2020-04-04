Mark Henry Says He Wouldn’t Have Issues Wrestling at WrestleMania 36, Still Thinks the Show Will Draw Huge Viewership

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and asked him about this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. Below are some highlights. Henry predicted that WrestleMania will still do big numbers this year.

Henry on if he’d have any issues on performing at WrestleMania during the coronavirus: “Not at all. I’m there already. I would be there and doing my job because I’ve always been 1) a company guy, but I’ve also been a representative of pro wrestling. Everything I’ve ever dived into, I’ve dived into a hundred percent. I’ve been a world champion in three different that have nothing to do with each other. It’s because I’m crazy, and when I choose something, I’m in it for the long haul, and I get the job done. I think that all of my wrestling brethren and sistren, they feel the same way. I think 20 years from now, we’ll talk about this moment in history, and it’ll also be like, ‘Hey man, the only thing that was on television during that time was pro wrestling.'”

Mark Henry on his WrestleMania prediction: “I’ve heard it since this all started that while WrestleMania is going to take a big hit, and I was like ‘I don’t know.’ I think that enough people will tune in to watch and to be a part of something that normally would not have. I don’t know if you went on, but D-Nice, the rapper, did the seven hours of a live social distancing party. Oprah was on there, Jay-Z, and Diddy, and all of these famous actors, and I went on. I just wanted to be a part of it because it was a historical moment, and I love historical moments. And this is what we’re talking about, a historical moment. I think that WWE is going to do the same thing, just on a bigger level. He had 90,000 people on a little space on their phone watching him DJ. What can WrestleMania do? Two days? Live streaming and watching the [WWE] Network? There could be 200 million people watching.”

