Mark Henry On Possibly Wrestling Another Match, His Enjoyment For Current AEW Roles

Mark Henry was recently interviewed by I95 in Connecticut, and he discussed his enjoyment for his current roles in AEW, possibly wrestling another match, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Mark Henry on his enjoyment for his current roles in AEW: “Man, I am a Jack of all Trades, I’ve been blessed to be able to master a few of them, I’m new to the announcing, and the backstage announcing, but I’m doing pretty good, and I’m enjoying doing it, but I’m most proud of being a part of our community team. To touch all of the members and fans of the communities that we go into, before we do our shows, that’s something special, we leave the place better than we found it.”

On who he has enjoyed working with in AEW: “You know, I really enjoy working with Sean Dean, working with Amanda, Brodie’s wife, Cody and Brandie, it’s a community, it’s a team effort. There’s no one person doing more than the other.”

On possibly wrestling another match: “HA HA HA HA HA HA! I mean, Man, you made me laugh, I’m not getting back in there! If somebody hits me, I’m callin’ the police!”