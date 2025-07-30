– On Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared high praise for Cody Rhodes’ promo on last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the passion Cody Rhodes showed on SmackDown: “Cody Rhodes came out tonight and he cut a promo that is going to be remembered. They’re going to replay it. They’re going to talk about it because he basically said, I don’t want this John Cena. This version of John Cena is commercial. This version of John Cena is less pure than the John Cena that we all used to know and love. He said, I want John Cena to come down to the ring with the title around his waist correctly, respectfully.”

On what Cody wants from John Cena: “I want him to run to the ring. I want him to throw the hat in the crowd. I want it like he wants the hand-waving John Cena, the guy that we all know and love or hate. You know, I tried to tell y’all for years that John Cena was shady. I digress, but I’m just saying, Cody did a hell of a job, and the passion in which Cody Rhodes spoke is becoming his trademark.”

On Cody’s ability on the microphone: “Cody’s a smart guy, can go out there and hold the microphone and rock it for 15 minutes at a time if he has to. So why would you think that he would go out there and not say, ‘No, I’m gonna kick his ***.’ He’s done way too much to derail my thunder. Cody Rhodes wants to be the champion, and it ought to be the best.”

Cody Rhodes finally gets a shot at payback against John Cena later this weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025. They face off for the WWE Undisputed Championship on Night 2. The premium live event takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.