– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer praised new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who regained the title for a second time after beating Jey Uso on this week’s WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Gunther is the cream of the crop in the WWE right now. You can say, ‘Well do you think John Cena can beat him?’ I don’t know. ‘Do you think CM Punk can beat him?’ I don’t know. There is nobody that you can point to in the WWE that you can definitively say, ‘You put him in the ring with Gunther, that guy can beat Gunther.’ No, Gunther, he’s the answer. That’s a guy that, whether you’re a big guy, you’re a little guy, you fly and flip, you’re in danger if you’re in the ring with Gunther.”

Gunther regained the title he previously lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. Uso held the title for 51 days.