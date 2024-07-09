– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised Jeff Jarrett vs. Hangman Page on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Jeff Jarrett vs. Hangman Page: “I was like, this is wrestling! They worked Jeff’s style, and Page looked like a million bucks! He looked like a million bucks without all the s**t. “See? Your honor, the evidence is right in front of you! He had a match against an aging wrestler, worked a traditional American wrestling style, and it worked.”

On the emotions Jarrett brought to the match: “Our job is to go out there and suspend belief. You need to be tuned into the eyes and the soul. And when you’re in here, and you’re in here? It’s real. And I’ve heard fans say before ‘It’s real to me, damn it!’ And get emotional and that’s what Jeff did, and Page was right there next to him.”

The match saw Hangman Page beat Jarrett to advance to the next round of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.