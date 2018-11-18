WWE News: Mark Henry Has High Praise for Keith Lee, Video of The Undertaker Thanksgiving Pie, and Actors Backstage at TakeOver

– NXT Superstar Keith Lee shared a tweet after meeting WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry backstage at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event in Los Angeles, California. Mark Henry then responded to the tweet, praising Keith Lee as one of the best talents in the business.

It took a long time…but I finally got to tell him what his words meant to me years ago.#WWENXTTakeoverWargames #WorldsStrongestMan #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/Eo8vD7BPaZ — Patient Lee, Excited Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 18, 2018

One of the best talents in wrestling! https://t.co/vHrldBg4dU — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) November 18, 2018

– WWE released a new video on the creation of a Thanksgiving pie themed around The Undertaker. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WrestlingInc.com reports that former WCW world heavyweight champion David Arquette was backstage at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. Also, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper Ice Cube, was reportedly in attendance at the event as well.