wrestling / News

WWE News: Mark Henry Has High Praise for Keith Lee, Video of The Undertaker Thanksgiving Pie, and Actors Backstage at TakeOver

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee WWE NXT

– NXT Superstar Keith Lee shared a tweet after meeting WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry backstage at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event in Los Angeles, California. Mark Henry then responded to the tweet, praising Keith Lee as one of the best talents in the business.

– WWE released a new video on the creation of a Thanksgiving pie themed around The Undertaker. You can check out that video in the player below.

WrestlingInc.com reports that former WCW world heavyweight champion David Arquette was backstage at last night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. Also, actor O’Shea Jackson Jr., son of rapper Ice Cube, was reportedly in attendance at the event as well.

