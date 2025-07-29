– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had high praise for the WWE SmackDown segment featuring Logan Paul and Jelly Roll last week. Henry noted that the segment required a lot of mental fortitude on the part of the talents.

Mark Henry said on the promo segment involving Logan Paul and Jelly Roll (via WrestlingInc.com), “That promo was [more than] eight minutes. I don’t know if you all realize it or not but it’s damned hard to get out there and rock the mic.” He continued, “There are guys that have wrestled for 15 years that didn’t get that much ring time with a microphone in their hand — not at once. It requires a lot of mental fortitude, and focus, and confidence.”

The segment eventually got physical, with Jelly Roll hitting Logan Paul with a Boss Man Slam. Jelly Roll teams with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 on Saturday, August 2. Both nights of the premium live event are being held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.