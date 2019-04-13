Mark Henry Praises Return Promo for Sami Zayn, Says He Will be a Major Player in Next Six Months

– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Sami Zayn and his return to WWE, calling out toxic fans. Below are some highlights and audio clip of Henry discussing Zayn.

Mark Henry on the return promo for Sami Zayn: “On fire. That was not written for him. They said, ‘Sami, how do you feel about this situation?’ I got this, and he let the world have it. And when I say the world, I mean the world of wrestling from the people that sit in the stands. You have been judged, sir. Sami lets you know how he feels. I walked up to him, and I said, ‘Man, who the hell are you? Who are you? Where has this guy been all this time?’ He said, ‘Mark, I’m not holding back no more.’ I said, ‘Don’t. Please don’t hold back!’ There are people that wrestle their ass off, but don’t have to because they can get that microphone and they can get more done in a three-minute promo than people can get in a 20-minute match. Sami, if you’re listening, do your thing. I want to see it. The fans want to see it. They clapped in the middle of that promo because they were like, ‘Yeah, you right! Wait a minute. Are you talking to me?’ He confused them.”

Mark Henry on what resonated with the Sami Zayn promo: “The thing that resonated the most with me was you sit out there, and you point your fat fingers at people that are out here killing themselves and you judge them. You judge them based on what you think, not on what you know. When you talk about yourself, and how you feel, and what you think, how could you be wrong? You can’t make a mistake. And Sami knows that the people sitting there, they can point and judge, but they can never do what he does on a night-to-night basis. They can never get on the microphone and say what he said, and make people like me who have been in the business for close to 30 years go, ‘Damn! That was impressive.’ Sami is going to be a major player in the next six months because I think he found out who he is.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.