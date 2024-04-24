– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson from last Sunday at AEW Dynasty. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson: “I’m not going to get into ranking and all of that. Bryan Danielson is one of the best wrestlers that ever lived. And he proved it again and again, but last night, Dave, everybody expected Will Ospreay to go out there and fly and flip and do … no, slow down.”

On the match’s storytelling: “They told a beautiful story. It was really aggressive, they worked so closely to each other. They gave us what I don’t think the fans realized that Will could work a match like that. It was very old-school-esque meets modern-day. And they traded big move for big move at one point, but it was after the story had already been put together.”

On the struggle they showed in the match: “Did you notice the struggle? There was so much this way, that way, this way … I mean, like, that match was pure wrestling and I’m just happy we were able to witness that.”

Will Ospreay beat Bryan Danielson in the one-on-one matchup. The event was held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri and broadcast live on pay-per-view.