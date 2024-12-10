– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray discussed Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Henry predicted that Owens should win and beat Cody Rhodes to give Cody a heel to chase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on how Owens vs. Rhodes should end this weekend: “You do make it memorable, you don’t make it a happy, happy story. You make Kevin Owens, Bully Ray. The consummate disturber. That’s what you do, yeah, he wins. If you want Cody to have a heel … run it.”

Bully Ray on what could also happen at Saturday Night’s Main Event: “If Kevin were to win the championship on Saturday, would you see Cody going for a rematch, try to get his championship back? Or does Randy step into the picture and the Randy-Kevin story kicks in and with everybody screaming at the top of their lungs that Rock isn’t coming back, maybe this is when we see the return of him.”

Kevin Owens challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Saturday, December 14. The event is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and simculcast on NBC.