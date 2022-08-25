Mark Henry Predicts The Rock as a Future President of the United States

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who he predicted will one day become President of the United States.

Henry said on The Rock (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’m calling my shot right now. Dwayne Johnson will be President of the United States one day.”

He continued on the topic, “I’ve never been involved in politics in my life. When he decides to become a politician, I will do everything I can to push what party… Democrat, Republican, Independent — I don’t care. Because I know he’s going to do the right thing.”

The Rock’s next movie, Black Adam, arrives in theaters on October 21.