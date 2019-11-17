Mark Henry Promises That Daniel Bryan Will Have the Fans Turning on Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series

– WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and shared his thoughts on Daniel Bryan facing Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series 2019. According to Henry, Bryan will get the fans to start booing Bray Wyatt during the match later this month. Below are some highlights and an audio clip from the show.

Mark Henry on the current conflict with the Daniel Bryan character: “Daniel Bryan can tell a story in that match and make Bray Wyatt a monster, rather than somebody that everybody is loving and respecting because he’s got enough history with the wrestling fans that they respect him. And he’s gonna make them love him again. And he started with the ‘No. I can’t do it. I don’t want to go back.’ And Miz referenced it. He was like, ‘Who are you? Are you the guy that everybody loves with the yes chants, or are you the heel? Are you the bad guy that everybody hated, and you wanted to make the world better again? And you wanted people people to recycle, like who are you?'”

Henry on how Bryan will tell the story and get the fans to turn on Bray Wyatt: “Daniel will tell that story, mid-match. In the beginning, I think it’s going to be a lot of bells and whistles. They’re gonna go at each other and make everybody in that arena go ‘Holy s***!’ But then somewhere, there’s going to be a point where Daniel is not do the bad thing. And I love the whole psychology level of wrestling and that was one of my fortes, was that I enjoyed it enough to where I knew how the match was supposed to go, how it was supposed to be layered. So, not only was the wrestling fan who was advanced to spend five to six thousand dollars a year on wrestling, but the little kid that’s eight years old that understands good versus evil. And they know that this is not supposed to happen. Daniel Bryan will make that moment possible for that little kid. He will make that moment possible for that superfan that goes to all the pay-per-views, pays money for hotels and transportation and food and everything else. Daniel Bryan will get that across and by the middle of that match, the crowd will be booing Bray Wyatt, I can promise you.”

