Mark Henry Pushes Back On The Idea Of Returning To The Ring

In a recent interview with WJAR, Hall of Famer Mark Henry explained that he is content with his backstage and announcement work with AEW and has no intention of re-entering the ring (via Wrestling Inc). Henry is currently one of the voices of AEW’s Rampage and performs production and coaching duties for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from Henry and watch teh full interview below.

On if AEW could induce him to get back in the ring: “No, no. Don’t try to wish pain on me!”

On his reaction to the idea of wrestling again: “…if anybody hits me, I’m calling the police.”