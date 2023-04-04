wrestling / News
Mark Henry Pushes Back On The Idea Of Returning To The Ring
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent interview with WJAR, Hall of Famer Mark Henry explained that he is content with his backstage and announcement work with AEW and has no intention of re-entering the ring (via Wrestling Inc). Henry is currently one of the voices of AEW’s Rampage and performs production and coaching duties for the promotion. You can read a few highlights from Henry and watch teh full interview below.
On if AEW could induce him to get back in the ring: “No, no. Don’t try to wish pain on me!”
On his reaction to the idea of wrestling again: “…if anybody hits me, I’m calling the police.”
