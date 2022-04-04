wrestling / News
Mark Henry Reacts To His ‘Son’ Making Debut At WWE WrestleMania 38
As noted, Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn on WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on Sunday after the Jackass star and his friends used a variety of props to get the upper hand on Zayn. Of course, one of those props was a giant hand, which caught Zayn by surprise during the match.
Little did everyone know that the hand was actually the son of Mark Henry and the late Mae Young, and Henry took to Twitter to share his reaction as a proud father:
“All I do is produce generational talent 🤴🏿,” Henry wrote.
Young gave birth to their son on the February 28 episode of Raw back in 2000.
All I do is produce generational talent 🤴🏿#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/9Aqjqo3giP
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) April 4, 2022
