Mark Henry Recalls His Favorite WWE Royal Rumble Moment

– During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recalled his favorite Royal Rumble moment being John Cena’s surprise return at Royal Rumble 2008. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on his favorite WWE Royal Rumble moment: “It would have to be when John Cena came back Nobody was expecting John to come back because of [an] injury, and the Royal Rumble was headed toward Triple H winning, and everybody was like, ‘Damn it, not again.'”

On the energy in the arena when Cena’s music came on: “I was in the ring when his music hit, and was one of the last guys to go out. The energy from the Garden — I can’t even explain. … It was shaking the whole building.”