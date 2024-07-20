– Denise Salcedo recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who discussed his time in WWE, recalling his “Sexual Chocolate” gimmick, which highly entertained former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the one character he didn’t want to portray in WWE: “There was really nothing I did that I didn’t want to do except when they wanted to do the ‘silverback’ thing. I’m a Black man in America, I got little Black kids all over the world looking up to me. The last thing I need to do is call myself a f***ing primate.”

On his Sexual Chocolate gimmick: “‘Sexual Chocolate’ was the best. I had so much fun doing that.”

On what Vince McMahon thought of the character: “Vince said ‘You’re the only person I’ve ever met in my life that wants to lose, but I was like the whole point of the character is he gets distracted by the ladies. He gets distracted by the moment… [Vince] would laugh his a** off.”