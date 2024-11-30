– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recalled some of the infamous pranks played against him during his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on having solvent put in his shoe: “Dave [LaGreca], you know I wear a [size] 16 shoe. It’s hard as hell to find a 16 shoe, and one of them bastards — I don’t know, I didn’t find out who did it — superglued my damn shower shoes to the floor. They tried to put solvent underneath it, wouldn’t come off, and they finally had to put a razor and cut it all up so we wouldn’t disrespect the building.”

On his crutches going missing: “Remember my crutches getting hid? How do you think my headspace was when my crutches went missing, and I’m trying to not sell it? They said, ‘Man, don’t sell it. Just watch the show.’ I’m sitting at the monitor for two hours, Dave, and it’s three-hour show, and I’ve gotta go pee. I have a cast up to my thigh, I can’t move. I’m trying to no-sell it, and I’m like, ‘Listen, man, I gotta go to the bathroom or somebody get me a garbage can and I’ll pee right here.'”