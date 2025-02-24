Mark Henry Explains His Issue With Recent ‘Weirdness’ in WWE About The Rock

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Mark Henry spoke about the ‘weirdness’ surrounding WWE and The Rock in recent months, and how he feels about comments Rock made about his characters.

He said: “This year has been very confusing [regarding The Rock]. The confusing part is easy to deal with. It’s the weirdness and the out-of-syncness that is troubling me as a fan. And when I say out of syncness, I would go to the press conference and hearing The Rock, as Dwayne Johnson, talking about how great The Rock is and how great The Final Boss, the white whale unicorn, how great those characters are as it relates to them being in the WWE, like those two characters single handedly have saved the WWE, first off. Secondly, I don’t get [The Rock saying] it doesn’t need to culminate into a match. The whole point of good and evil is they’re both going up against each other.“