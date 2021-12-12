Mark Henry Remembers Hanging Up On Vince McMahon When They First Spoke

During the latest episode of A Shot of Brandi (via Fightful), Mark Henry spoke about his first conversation with Vince McMahon and revealed that he actually hung up on him. Here are highlights:

On his days as a powerlifter: “Strongman was the third element of strength sports that I did. I started off powerlifting. At 14/15, I became the Junior World Champion. So I was really, really blessed, but that’s all I wanted to do as a little kid was lift weights. So my mom bought me weights at 11 so I was pretty prepared already. I was four years in on my training. Moving right along the Olympic committee caught notice of me. I transitioned from powerlifting to Olympic weight lifting which is the over-head sports and the ones that are in the Olympics. I caught onto it and in 10 months I qualified for the Olympic team. Of course, after that, the pro wrestling world started to notice me because I used to say all the time that I was a big wrestling fan.”

On his first conversation with Vince McMahon: “Jim Ross had a lot to do with it, but he brought me up to Vince McMahon and Vince wanted to know, ‘Well, how is that going to translate to wrestling?’ Jim said, ‘You need to see him and meet him because this guy’s kind of colorful,’ which is short for me being a clown. The first conversation, I get this call and I think it’s one of my friends joking with me and it’s Vince. I say, ‘Yeah right, Wes,’ and I hang up on him. I get a call back from my coach and my manager and he’s like, ‘Hey, did you hang up on Vince McMahon?’ I was like, ‘That was him for real?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, how about you take his call.’ I was like, ‘Alright, my bad.'”