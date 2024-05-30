– During a recent interview with The Undertaker Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed the influence The Undertaker had behind the scenes in WWE as a respected veteran. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on The Undertaker being like a mob boss: “I always equate it to like the mob, and the mob always has the boss. You can’t do nothing without the boss’s permission, and everybody thought that was Vince [McMahon] but it wasn’t, it was him [Undertaker]. I remember how many times I saw Vince pull him [Undertaker] and ask him questions rather than it be the other way around,” Henry said.

On how The Undertaker would advise wrestlers on their contracts: “There were guys that was on the fringe of going to WCW, being out of WWF at the time, and they would be like, ‘Man, they offering me more money.’ He knew what Vince’s plan was, ‘I don’t know, I wouldn’t go over there if I were you,'” he recalled ‘Taker saying, referencing McMahon’s 2001 purchase of WCW.