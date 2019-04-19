wrestling / News

Mark Henry Reveals His Top Ten African-American Wrestlers Of All-Time

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mark Henry

– In the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, both Mark Henry and host David LaGreca revealed their lists for the top African-American wrestlers of all time. The Rock made #1 on both lists. Other wrestlers like Booker T, Ron Simmons and Ernie Ladd also appeared on both lists. You can see them both below and compare.

