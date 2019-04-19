Mark Henry Reveals His Top Ten African-American Wrestlers Of All-Time

– In the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, both Mark Henry and host David LaGreca revealed their lists for the top African-American wrestlers of all time. The Rock made #1 on both lists. Other wrestlers like Booker T, Ron Simmons and Ernie Ladd also appeared on both lists. You can see them both below and compare.

The @TheMarkHenry Top 10 African-American Wrestlers of All-Time: 1. @TheRock

2. Jim Mitchell

3. Bobo Brazil

4. Ron Simmons

5. Sailor Art Thomas

6. Ernie Ladd

7. @BookerT5x

8. Luther Lindsay

9. Bearcat Wright

10. Carlos Colon pic.twitter.com/6q5Ihjlb3N — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 19, 2019