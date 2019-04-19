wrestling / News
Mark Henry Reveals His Top Ten African-American Wrestlers Of All-Time
– In the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, both Mark Henry and host David LaGreca revealed their lists for the top African-American wrestlers of all time. The Rock made #1 on both lists. Other wrestlers like Booker T, Ron Simmons and Ernie Ladd also appeared on both lists. You can see them both below and compare.
The @TheMarkHenry Top 10 African-American Wrestlers of All-Time:
1. @TheRock
2. Jim Mitchell
3. Bobo Brazil
4. Ron Simmons
5. Sailor Art Thomas
6. Ernie Ladd
7. @BookerT5x
8. Luther Lindsay
9. Bearcat Wright
10. Carlos Colon pic.twitter.com/6q5Ihjlb3N
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 19, 2019
The @davidlagreca1 Top 10 African American Wrestlers of All-Time
1. @TheRock
2. Bobo Brazil
3. Luther Lindsay
4. Ernie Ladd
5. @BookerT5x
6. @TheMarkHenry
7. Junkyard Dog
8. Jim Mitchell
9. Ron Simmons
10. Thunderbolt Patterson pic.twitter.com/cnHf9NEcuh
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 19, 2019
