– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed watching last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 event alongside fellow Hall of Famer Rikishi Fatu. Henry spoke about Rikishi’s emotional reaction to seeing his son, Jey Uso, win the men’s Rumble match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on watching the Royal Rumble with Rikishi: “I got to watch it with Rikishi. He was there for WrestleCon, just like I was. We watched that, and I got to see Rikishi cry. I got to hang out and hug Ken Anderson and Buff Bagwell and all the crew of guys, Chavo Guerrero, like we were all in the same hotel, and we watched it together. Man, it was emotional [like] when Kofi Kingston won [the Elimination Chamber] and went to WrestleMania and won, we were there when he won at WrestleMania. It was the same identical feel.”

On Rikishi’s reaction to Jey Uso winning: “He was screaming like a kid, like a fan, like I would’ve been. I remember the days when Jimmy and Jey were just his sons … to be able to sit there with him and enjoy that moment and to hug him and be like, man, congratulations. Like, it was an unbelievable weekend for me. You know I’m a softie, I’m crying too.”

With the victory, Jey Uso has now earned a world title match of his choosing at WrestleMania 41. The premium live event is scheduled for April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.