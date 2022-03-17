Mark Henry Says Rey Mysterio Was His Most Fun Opponent

Mark Henry recently weighed in on his most fun opponent in his wrestling career and more. In a new video where the WWE Hall of Famer was receiving a chiropractic adjustment from Dr. Beau Hightower, Henry noted that he had the most fun when he was facing Rey Mysterio

“I had the most fun wrestling Rey Mysterio,” Henry said (per Fightful). “But [I also worked with] The Undertaker and Paul Wight, and, Randy Orton. I had classics with Kurt Angle, those guys were so much fun to work with. I had matches CM Punk, we had some really really good matches. I worked with everybody, literally, everybody in the last 24 years from people like Flair and Bullet Bob Armstrong to Undertaker and Kane, yeah you know, Big Show at the time, everybody in between.”

You can see the full video below: