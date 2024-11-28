Mark Henry Credits Ridge Holland For Making Progress: ‘He’s Found His Footing’

Mark Henry is impressed with the improvement that Ridge Holland has shown, noting that the NXT star has improved due to his confidence levels. Holland is currently set to battle Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline next weekend, and Henry spoke on Busted Open Radio about how Holland has improved from his arrival on the main roster a few years ago. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Holland’s progression: “I think the number one thing is his confidence. A lot of times in pro wrestling, if you don’t believe in you, how do you expect somebody else to? He’s found his footing. He always looked the part, but he always looked kind of like self-conscious about either how he was looking or how he was sounding.”

On how Holland has dealt with the criticism over Big E’s injury in 2022: “He’s eaten it up… The injury that Big E sustained and pointing to the fact that he injured somebody, I lived through that. For a while there it looked like [Holland] was mailing it in. ‘Maybe this ain’t for me,’ and then you see the maturation process, the whole Chase U thing, it was like he got to look at himself again for the first time and he realized how you fix things.”