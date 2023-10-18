Mark Henry Talks His Role In AEW, Praises Will Hobbs & Toni Storm

Mark Henry made an appearance on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast where he discussed his role in AEW and who he likes to work with there. You can check out some highlights below:

On what his role is in AEW: “I never chase titles. Yeah. You know me, I have always been a conduit. I always was a guy who wanted the greater good to happen. I always wanted everybody to get to the top. Always wanted success for everybody. And if there was a time when I had a role, I helped run the community effort, the educational program, and I ran — I don’t do that now. It’s a hard job that requires a lot of time. And I’m spending more time working on the psychology side of wrestling with each individual wrestler. I like the fact that I can influence guys to see that everything doesn’t work for them. Yeah, and it’s more of a actually it’s more of, being more of a psychology coach than a physical coach. We got guys that teach them how to do it. I teach them where to do it, when to do it, and why you’re doing it. Yeah. And those are the things I feel are the most important elements in pro wrestling. Because Booker, you know, we wrestle with some people that athletically couldn’t walk and chew bubblegum at the same time. But if you talk to them and ask them why you do stuff and where you do it and when, it makes all the difference.”

On who he likes to work with in AEW: “Will Hobbs, number one. You tell them to do something once and he does it. Booker, how mad does it make you as a mentor and a coach, you tell somebody to do something [and] they don’t do it? You tell them to do it and they don’t do it. You tell them again and they don’t do it. And then you ask them, ‘Hey, why didn’t you do what I asked you to do?’ And they go, ‘oh man, I forgot. I didn’t.’ You know what? I didn’t even think about it. I heard all the excuses. We don’t have that. Yeah, he implemented it immediately. And he is an open book to wanting to be successful. And he takes advice from people who went there and walked that walk before. And man, I can’t wait for him to really, really explain why he’s doing what he’s doing.

“But Wardlow, Wardlow. Listen, he got it, man. He wants to be it. But it’s about opportunity. And on the women’s side — she already was an established talent, Toni Storm realizes that it’s not about how you look. It’s not about, you know, who you’re connected with. It’s about how you make people feel. And now she is broke. As good as she was. You look at Toni Storm right now. She’s killing it. She got the attention of the wrestling world because of her personality and the fact that she was doing something different that felt like her. And Booker, you know the comfortability in who you are and what you’re what you want to portray means all the world to you. And she killed it. She killed it.”

