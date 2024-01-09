Mark Henry on Why Roman Reigns Possibly Needs to Work a Part-Time Schedule

– Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry addressed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns working a part-time schedule. According to Henry, he believes that Reigns likely has to take more precautions and appear on TV less due to his pass bouts with leukemia. Henry stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I said that, like, three months ago. He can’t even be around all the time, crowds and stuff, because [of] the medicine that he takes … He needs rest. Like, not from wrestling, for living … I have a friend that had leukemia. And when we’re in the car, he wears a mask … just not to breathe the air … I might be sick. My daughter, she gets infusions every so often because of her Crohn’s. Her body does not defend itself against everything, so she gets a cold, it could be pneumonia. It’s different with people like Roman.”

Reigns himself spoke about signing a new contract with a reduced schedule back in August 2022. In 2018, Reigns had to take a hiatus from WWE due to his battle with leukemia. He returned in early 2019 after announcing that his cancer was in remission.