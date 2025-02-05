Mark Henry Says Roxanne Perez Should Be Proud Of Herself After WWE Royal Rumble

Mark Henry weighed in on Roxanne Perez’s Royal Rumble performance, noting that it’s a big sign of WWE’s faith in her. Perez broke the record for longest women’s Royal Rumble time and was the runner-up, being Charlotte Flair’s last elimination. Henry spoke about the importance of the booking on Busted Open Radio, noting it portends big things for the former NXT Women’s Champion.

“Roxanne Perez at the end, her and Charlotte, Roxanne is not in that place for nothing,” Henry said (per Wrestling Inc) “Roxanne is in that place because of what they see the future being.”

He continued, “How awesome it is to be in that spot where the company views you as somebody that could potentially be a top, top person in the business? Roxanne should be super proud of herself.”

Perez will battle for the NXT Women’s Championship against champion Giulia and Bayley at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th.