Mark Henry Talks About Saraya’s Potential With AEW

In a recent interview with Brandon Robinson of Bovada, Mark Henry spoke regarding his individual connections with Saraya and also his perspective on her potential contributions to AEW (via Wrestling Inc). Henry worked with Saraya during her time with WWE and is optimistic about having her at the promotion for which he now coaches. You can read a highlight and watch the complete video below.

On how he views Saraya’s position within the company: “[Saraya] is an unbelievable talent, we worked together at Fox. We had a good relationship before we both left WWE. I think that she is gonna be valuable in the sense that Saraya … was born into wrestling. … Her mom and dad were both wrestlers, and the people in her family are wrestlers. … Any time you have somebody come in with that kind of star power, you gotta make sure you use it properly.”