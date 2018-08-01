Mark Henry Says Brock Lesnar’s Raw Promo Was His Best Ever

– Mark Henry had a lot of praise for Brock Lesnar’s promo on Raw in the main event segment. Henry discussed the segment on Tuesday’s Busted Open, as you can hear in the below audio.

“First of all, I’m going to go on record as saying something that I’ve never said about Brock Lesnar ever,” Henry said. “Best promo he ever cut. When he grabbed Paul Heyman and he said you are not my friend, and he started ripping him. I was like he doesn’t need Paul Heyman. That promo was fire. That’s what Brock needs to do… I thought that segment was really good.”

Henry added about Heyman, “Paul Heyman was as spectacular as he always is, playing the role, not only that, but the physical part of it. Because you don’t want to see Paul have any physical interaction and he did [on Monday] and he was tremendous. I’m just so happy we were blessed with that.”

Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.