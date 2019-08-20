Mark Henry Says His Wife Could Get Him To Wrestle Again

– Mark Henry chatted with Wrestling Inc about what could possibly bring him out of retirement.

“Listen, I told you: ‘If anybody hits me, I’m calling the police,'” Henry joked. “No more wrestling. It’s a lot of hugging, a lot of shaking hands, and a lot of kissing babies [now]. I would say no, but my wife would say yes. If you start throwing a little money around, you know, we’ve got to get them bills paid.”

Henry last competed at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. While his payout is unknown, Chris Jericho reportedly received $100,000 for his appearance and legends such as Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, The Undertaker, Kane, and more have hit big paydays working the Saudi Arabia events.