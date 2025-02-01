wrestling / News

Mark Henry Says Mae Young Giving Birth To a Hand Was Vince McMahon’s Idea

February 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recalled the infamous angle where Mae Young gave birth to a hand. According to Henry, the angle was a Vince McMahon.

Henry said Vince McMahon coming up with Mae Young giving birth to a hand (via WrestlingInc.com), “That was Vince’s idea, and the explanation, because I asked. I was like ‘Man, why? Out of all the things, why the hand?’ And he said ‘I’m giving you a hand.’ I said ‘That’s so cheesy man.'” Henry continued, “But that was his sense of humor. He liked that. He popped himself. And he laughed like…an evil laugh, like “AHAHAHAHA! AHAHAHAHA!'”

