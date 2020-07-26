Mark Henry Says Recent Adam Cole – Pat McAfee Blow Up Was ‘Not A Work’

It was reported earlier this week that Adam Cole had an incident on Pat McAfee’s show in which he shoved a producer and stormed off the set. This came after some tension between the two during Cole’s interview. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said that the situation was legitimate.

He said: “If you called Dusty Rhodes fat he would assassinate your career, you couldn’t work at a bingo hall in Poughkeepsie when he got through browbeating you. Pat McAfee has those kinds of abilities. He’ll do it, sleight of tongue, if you will. He’s slick. You can’t just go on with somebody that can really go verbally and not expect for what happened to happen. Pat started pushing his buttons, then Adam Cole was the heel because he started it, and I love Adam Cole. He was the one that said, ‘of all people to try to poke at somebody. You were a punter.’ He was the one that stabbed first. So he’s the heel.

Usually the best things come from reality and I think if it’s not, it will be. It should be. But, I don’t think it is. This is not a work, this is real shit that’s going to have to be turned into business because it’s too good not to. Here we are with all the stuff that happened for a week in pro wrestling and we’re talking about a verbal disagreement on a show. It was real and that’s why we talking about it.”

Co-hosted Bubba Dudley added: “I think he caught Cole on the right day and pushed enough of the right buttons to get the desired response. If you’re a WWE superstar, as you are, as I was, is that behavior that is acceptable by the WWE? And then the WWE can turn around and go, ‘You know something Pat? We’ve been really good to you, we’ve allowed you to announce on our shows. We have a great relationship with you. Things have always been wonderful. You’re not a part of our world but we have welcomed you into our world. Why did you even feel the need to throw any digs at Adam Cole?’ There’s a lot of different ways to look at this. You know Adam Cole is a big part of the NXT roster. You know that people bust his chops for his size. Why would you do that?”