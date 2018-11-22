Mark Henry Says Ronda Rousey Is One of the Toughest People in the World

– Mark Henry discussed Ronda Rousey on Busted Open Radio and told a story to explain why she is, in his opinion, one of the toughest people alive. You can hear audio below, with quotes per Wrestling Inc.

“Maybe it’s not for me to tell this story, but I’ll let the cat out the bag,” the WWE Hall of Famer said. “I heard, because I was talking about having stem cells to help my knee and hip flexor. So, I had the surgery when I had my knee done, and they drill into your hip bones and they pull out the marrow. They spin it, create a serum and inject it into wherever you need it to help. I was put under to get that done. When I woke up, I was in as much pain as any surgery or injury I ever had because of the sensitive area of your hips. I heard that Ronda Rousey had the stem cells before and they didn’t use anesthesia to put her under.”

He added, “They drilled into her hips and extracted the stem cells while she was awake. It hurt her but she was able to do it. And I’m going to tell you guys right now. I could not have done that. I woke up in so much pain that I was begging for medicine to put me back asleep. I said, ‘give me medicine. I don’t want to feel this, it hurts.’ And she did that awake? Golly that’s got to count for being one of the toughest humans alive – not [just] in wrestling, period.”