Mark Henry Says TLC Showed Him That Women Can Main Event WrestleMania

– Mark Henry discussed the main event of TLC and more on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. Highlights are below courtesy of WZ:

On the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at TLC: “I sat there and Jacob asked me, ‘Dad, what did you think?’ I said, ‘Jacob, that might have been the best women’s match I ever saw.’ He said, ‘Better than WrestleMania?’ I think it was better than Charlotte and Asuka. He said, ‘Wow,’ and that was sort of the match that sparked my interest in the women’s division. I realized that the women’s matches could main event WrestleMania. That match was as good as any on that show.”

On how far the division has come in the past year: “Here we are a year later and women are ending the show consistently. Guys are stepping up and doing really well, but I think it is out of their control. These women are so ambitious, and have been held back for so long, that they are pouring out two generations of wrestling in just a short amount of time. It is paying dividends because I am watching all the women’s matches. I remember a time, if it was a bra and panties match I would turn and watch football, but now? You don’t turn [the channel], that’s the meat of the show now.”