Mark Henry Says the Writers of the WWE Attitude Era Were ‘Little Perverts’

– Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry discussed some of his more bizarre storylines during the Attitude Era of WWE. Henry said on on the writers of his weirder WWE storylines during the Attitude Era (via WrestlingInc.com), “The writers were responsible for all this.”

When asked why by Mahjouri why those types of storylines were being pitched, Henry responded, “Well, because they were little perverts. I mean just to put it mildly.”

Henry continued, “People say stuff that they don’t really believe all that. They were just trying to be entertaining. And back then, in the Attitude Era, they wanted to push the envelope. There was a lot of shock jock stuff going on.”

Mark Henry was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018. He later signed with AEW in June 2021.